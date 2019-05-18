The family of Linda Kaye Homann wish to announce the sudden passing of their beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon May 14, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Linda was born in Fort William ON, September 2, 1943 to Edna and George Matheson. She married the love of her life Jack Homann on August 11, 1962. They resided in Marathon, ON until they moved to Prince Albert, SK and then onto Mackenzie, BC, Quesnel, BC and back to Prince Albert, SK, currently residing at Candle Lake, SK for the last 27 years. Linda enjoyed their children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and everyone else's children. She hosted many sleepovers and family dinners. Entertaining was her thing. She had a passion for cooking (which everyone had a passion for her to do the cooking). Her home was always full of kids. She loved to camp and head south to Arizona in the winter, make perogies and knitted dishcloths for the family and friends. Linda never hesitated to tell you how she felt and offered her opinion and advice. Her grandchildren would say they were going to get a tongue lashing from Gram and they surely did when she felt it was needed. Did I mention, DOGS. She loved her dogs and took in a stray or two at times. No dog could ever want a better home than hers and Jacks. She enjoyed making toys from plastic canvas and afghans for her grandchildren. She loved to dance and sing and was the best person to call when you couldn't remember a movie or a persons name. Linda filled the shoes as a surrogate mom, Gramma and Aunt to many people. She lovingly adopted many of her kids friends and treated them as one of her own. She was commonly known as GiGi to her great grandchildren whom loved her beyond words. She is survived by her children, Allan, Prince Albert SK, Krista(Glen), Spruce Grove, AB, Kim Sinnott(Mike) Parkland County, AB; Grandchildren, Kieran, Jensen, Haille, Logan and Jacob, Darby-Lynne, Shelby and Mckenzie, Kaitlyn, Matthew and Samantha; Great Grandchildren, Kayel, Rowan, Adler, Odin, Manon, Mattia, Vienna, Marlee and Sullevyn; Siblings, Debbie Pawluk(Doug), Parkland County, AB, Gayle Lanteigne(Al), Nackawic, NB, Bonnie Schwantz, Marathon, ON, Doug Matheson(Janice), Owen Sound, ON; Sister-in -law, Bonnie Steeves,(Arnie), Thunder Bay, ON, Mike Homann(Pat), Marathon, ON; Numerous nephews and nieces and great nephews and nieces. Linda was predeceased by her parents, George and Edna Matheson and In-Laws John and Mary Homann. There will be no service as per her request. Cremation has taken place. Interment will be at a later date. Donations can be made to any SPCA, Red Cross or . Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 18, 2019