With deep sorrow we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved and faithful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother and uncle, Lloyd "LR" White on September 9, 2019 at the age of 94. He was born December 22, 1924 to Daisy and John White, the first baby born in the Smeaton district. Lloyd grew up on the farm and despite tough times, he felt rich with love and laughter. His family remained tight-knit and supportive throughout all of his years. When he met Vicky Krasko, he won her over with his politeness and sense of humour. Their union was admirable. His calm, loving ways balanced Mom's passionate strength and together they were complete. It was the start of 67 years together filled with many adventures. They shared a love of the outdoors and family times. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, blueberry picking, card playing and lending a hand. He was very involved in the community, including being a member of the Air Cadets and Choiceland town council. Lloyd was known to all as a, gentle and compassionate, man who always had a smile, warm/firm handshake or hug ready to share. He worked hard both at his business and at home but always had time for the family, as it meant the most to him. He will always be remembered as the genuine gentleman with a zest for life and a heart of gold. Left to cherish his memory are son, Brian White (Joanne) and their son, Corey and son-in-law, Brian Ashe; daughter, Elaine Williams (Greg) and their children, Charity and Jay; and daughter, Connie Gooding (Kevin) and their children, Jarica and Liam; great grandchildren Acelynn and Ethan Ashe; his brothers, Allan White (Irene) and Larry White; and sister Myrtle Siemens (Nels); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He will be missed dearly by all. He was predeceased by his wife of 67 years Vicky (nee Krasko); his parents John and Daisy White; his brothers Reg White (Stella) and Albert White (Winnie); his sisters Delva Jacobson (Cliff) and Ava Row (Ken); his granddaughter Tara Ashe; his sister-in-law Lorraine White; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. The family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation to Terri McMillan and the entire staff of Pineview, Olensky House 'E' for their amazing care of Dad. Also a heartfelt thankyou to his special niece Barb Tkachuk and to Reverend Nora Vedress of the Calvary United Church for all of their love and support. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens with Reverend Nora Vedress officiating. Donations in Lloyd's memory may be made to Pineview Terrace, Calvary United Church or a charity of donor's choice. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Marianne Turcotte, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Sept. 11, 2019