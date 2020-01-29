|
The family of Lorne Sparling are very sad to share the news of his passing. Lorne was born on February 14, 1936 in Kronau, SK and passed away on January 25, 2020 in Regina at the age of 83 years. He was predeceased by his parents Fred and Mary Sparling, sister Eileen Hanson and several brothers and sisters-in-law. Lorne is survived by his loving wife Caroline; children Leslie [Patrick Duffy], Bruce [Nancy Stubbs], Jeffrey, Ellen [Tim Power], and Marnie; 10 grandchildren Allison, Fiona, Tom, David, Katie, Ben, Justin, Kelsey, Lauren and Matthew; step grandchildren Geralyn (Dan Salomons) and Johnathon; step great-grandchildren Vera and Alivia (Liv); brother-in-law Grant Erickson (Sharon); sister-in-law Tillie Mullie; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and extended family members. Lorne was raised on a farm near Lajord, SK and attended Luther College. He obtained a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture, Bachelor of Education from the University of Saskatchewan, and a Master of Education from the University of Toronto. He enjoyed a long and diverse career, first as a government economist, and then an agriculture teacher in Arborfield, Zenon Park, Ridgedale and Prince Albert. Lorne was the founding Principal of Saskatchewan's first community college in Prince Albert, and Principal of Carlton Comprehensive High School. He acted in various roles in adult education in the Department of Continuing Education in Regina. Lorne took great interest and pride in the progress and activities of his children and grandchildren, was an active member of the Rotary Club of Regina for many years, serving a term as President. He loved spending time at the family cabin at Emma Lake. He had a lifelong interest in agriculture, Saskatchewan history and politics. Lorne received numerous awards for his contributions to adult education and Regina Rotary. In lieu of flowers, donations to Regina Rotary Club Community Foundation Inc., Box 164 Regina, SK S4P 2Z6 would be gratefully appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Regina Home Care for many years of caring service, as well as the Medical Surveillance Unit at the Pasqua Hospital. A Funeral Service will be held at St. Anne's Parish, 1701 Cowan Crescent, Regina, SK on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A private family interment will be held at a later date. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.speersfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 29, 2020