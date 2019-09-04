Home

Wake
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM
Wahpeton Dakota Nation Communiplex
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Wahpeton Dakota Nation Communiplex
1933 - 2019
Lorraine Standing was born on the White Bear First Nation. She later became a member of the Wahpeton Dakota Nation and was a loved and respected elder from the community. Throughout her life, she enjoyed attending many Indigenous celebrations and events. She was instrumental in starting the first elementary school on the Wahpeton Dakota Nation. The school incorporated land based learning with the communities' own elders and Dakota language speakers. Lorraine's life will be lovingly remembered and celebrated by her children and a grandchild that she raised, granddaughter Crystal Standing (Adam), Kira, Light, Link, Mateo; children: Lois Standing (Lionel), Koda, Liara; Curtis Standing (Teedly), Christopher, Kirsten, Cory, Kimberly, Jenna; Linda Standing (Langford), Robert, Charmaine, Ryan, and Siblings, Kim, Phyllis, and Aylmer, sisters in law, Lucy and Norma, as well as, Cy Standing and numerous other family members and friends. The celebrations of Lorraine's life will take place at 6 pm, Tuesday, September 3rd, at the Charles Red Hawk Elementary School, White Cap Dakota First Nation; Wake Service, Wednesday, 4 pm, September 4th at the Wahpeton Dakota Nation Communiplex; and Funeral service, Thursday, 1 pm, September 5th at the Wahpeton Dakota Nation Communiplex.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
