In loving memory of Louella "Lola" Ann Lubyk who passed away on February 25, 2020. Lola was born on October 1, 1957, in Prince Albert to Andy and Mary Anne Lozinski, the second of three children. Lola became a flight attendant soon after leaving high school and she enjoyed travelling around the world. Lola worked for several airlines including Norcanair, Time Air, Canadian Regional, Jazz Airlines and for a short time she worked overseas in Tripoli. The stories she told were as fascinating as the places she visited. Lola had a great sense of humour and was very artistic. She enjoyed painting, crafting, sewing and gardening. She took great pride in all her hobbies. Lola was predeceased by her brother: Joe Lozinski; her uncle: Danny Woloshen; and her grandparents. Lola is survived by her parents: Andy and Mary Anne Lozinski; her sister: Justy (Al) Stark; nieces: Jessica (Luke) Goudie and Mikaela Stark; and nephew: Matthew Stark. Lola is also survived by her close cousins in Prince Albert; Samantha, Steven and Trevor Woloshen and their families. She is also survived by numerous other cousins. The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care Lola received at the Victoria Hospital. We would like to thank the physicians and all the nurses and staff who provided such compassionate care. There will be a celebration of Lola's life on Monday, March 2, 2020, at MacKenzie Chapel 130 - 9th Street East at 11:00 am. Following the service, there will be a lunch at the Salvation Army at 163 12th Street East. If you would like to send condolences or share a memory with the family you can visit MacKenzie Chapel's website at mackenziechapel.ca. In lieu of other tributes, memorial donations in memory of Lola may be made to The Salvation Army at 163 12th Street East, Prince Albert, SK, S6V 8C1. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 29, 2020