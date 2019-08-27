Home

Lucille Gareau


1928 - 2019
Lucille Gareau Notice
It is with great sadness that the family announce the passing of their beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, Lucille Gareau on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Lucille liked sewing, quilting, and puzzles. She loved picking berries, playing cards, chuck wagon races, and visiting with family and friends. Lucille leaves to mourn her passing, her children, Bernard (Sandra), Beatrice (Denis) Wright, Marielle (Ralph) Blyth, Armand (Eveline), Louise (Ross) Wilson, Eva (Ken) Hegedus, Noel (Jocelyne), Emile (Arliss), Brigitte Luciuk; 34 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a great-great-granddaughter; two sisters; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Hubert in 2003; her parents; her parents-in-law; eight siblings; six sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; one son-in-law; and one daughter-in-law. The family would like to thank the staff at the Herb Bassett Home for her care and their compassion for the past 8 years. The Prayer Service for Lucille will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at River Park Chapel, 301 River Street West, Prince Albert, SK, and the Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 1401 4 Ave West, Prince Albert, SK, Father Roque Concepcion officiating. Interment to follow at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, 110-1525 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON, K1Z 8R9. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Carla Jesso, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 27, 2019
