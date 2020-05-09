|
SMITH (WILKINS), LUCILLE: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Royal Rose Place, Welland ON. Predeceased by her husbands John Wilkins and Larry Smith and her children James Wilkins and Joanne Gaudreault, she is survived by her daughters Patricia Leece (Harold) and Judith Gronotte as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and son-in-law Gabe Gaudreault. Cremation has taken place in St. Catharines ON and an interment will take place in Albertville Cemetery in Saskatchewan at a later date.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 9, 2020