Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beau Lac Funeral Home - Spiritwood
113 6th Street West
Spiritwood, SK S0J 2M0
(306) 883-3500
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille (Wilkins) Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille (Wilkins) Smith Notice
SMITH (WILKINS), LUCILLE: Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Royal Rose Place, Welland ON. Predeceased by her husbands John Wilkins and Larry Smith and her children James Wilkins and Joanne Gaudreault, she is survived by her daughters Patricia Leece (Harold) and Judith Gronotte as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and son-in-law Gabe Gaudreault. Cremation has taken place in St. Catharines ON and an interment will take place in Albertville Cemetery in Saskatchewan at a later date.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -