We sadly announce that Marg passed away peacefully at her home with her beloved husband George of almost 66 years, by her side. Marg will be sadly missed by her daughter Linda (Don) Fraser, granddaughter Jodie (Cory) Osmundson, great-granddaughters Reese and Kate, granddaughter Linsey (Kery) Hoffman, great-grandson Clayton and great-granddaughter Samm; son Murray (Candace) Thomson, grandson Mitchel (Brittany), great-grandson Grayson and granddaughter Kelsey Thomson; sister Diana (Les) Sneesby; brother Doug (Tara) Santha; sister-in-law Mary Anne Santha; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Marg was predeceased by her parents Sam and Wilma Santha; and brother Len Santha. A special thank you to Dr. Roelens, Dr. Stevenson and the caregivers at Samaritan Place. A Celebration of Marg's Life will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Windsor Chapel (704 Windsor St.) in Saskatoon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society (#2-630-45th St. W., Saskatoon, SK S7L 5W9). Arrangements in care of Aimé Laventure - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 17, 2019