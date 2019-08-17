Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mourning Glory Funeral Services
1201 8th Street East
Saskatoon, SK S7H 0S5
(306) 978-5200
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Windsor Chapel
704 Windsor St.
Saskatoon, SK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Joan Thomson


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Joan Thomson Notice
We sadly announce that Marg passed away peacefully at her home with her beloved husband George of almost 66 years, by her side. Marg will be sadly missed by her daughter Linda (Don) Fraser, granddaughter Jodie (Cory) Osmundson, great-granddaughters Reese and Kate, granddaughter Linsey (Kery) Hoffman, great-grandson Clayton and great-granddaughter Samm; son Murray (Candace) Thomson, grandson Mitchel (Brittany), great-grandson Grayson and granddaughter Kelsey Thomson; sister Diana (Les) Sneesby; brother Doug (Tara) Santha; sister-in-law Mary Anne Santha; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Marg was predeceased by her parents Sam and Wilma Santha; and brother Len Santha. A special thank you to Dr. Roelens, Dr. Stevenson and the caregivers at Samaritan Place. A Celebration of Marg's Life will be held from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Windsor Chapel (704 Windsor St.) in Saskatoon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society (#2-630-45th St. W., Saskatoon, SK S7L 5W9). Arrangements in care of Aimé Laventure - Mourning Glory Funeral Services (306) 978-5200 www.mourningglory.ca.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now