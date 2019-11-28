|
It is with tender hearts that Margaret's family announces her passing on Tuesday Nov. 12Th 2019 at Foyer Lacombe in St. Albert, Alberta. She was predeceased by her loving parents; Pauline and Florian Schmidt, her sister Anne Kraft and husband Edwin, as well as her sister in law Lorraine Schmidt. She is survived by her daughters; Terry Franklin, Vicky Loschuk and Wendy King (Earl), her grandchildren; Amy Munro (Ryan), Rebeca King (Brent), Nathan Franklin, Benjamin Baral, and great grandchildren; Blake and Cameron Munro. Margaret leaves behind her siblings; Florian Schmidt, Lorraine Brockman (Irvin), Lillian Pavelick (Don) and John Schmidt, along with many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. Margaret was born in Kerrobert, SK and spent her formative years in Macklin, SK. She graduated in 1953 from St. Elizabeth Hospital's Nursing Program in Humboldt, SK. She took great pride in her career as a nurse, especially the more than 30 years spent at the Holy Family Hospital in Prince Albert where she was Clinical Coordinator, Nursing Unit Manager – Medical Ward/ICU. She enjoyed teaching student nurses, was a strong advocate for her patients, was heavily involved with the development of the first Intensive Care Unit in the 1970's, and was on the Drug Utilization Board for the Province of Saskatchewan. In retirement she was on the board of Catholic Family Services, was active in the German Club, volunteered at St. Mark's Catholic Church Baptism Program, lent her services to numerous flu clinics and was a member of The Order of Royal Purple of Canada for over 30 years. She loved holidays with her family, walks along the river, days at the lake, gardening, picking raspberries, knitting, curling, golfing and playing cards. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Marks Catholic Church in Prince Albert on Monday Dec. 2nd at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at a later date at Lakeview Cemetery in Macklin, Sask. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada or the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Nov. 28, 2019