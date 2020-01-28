|
It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of our beloved mother Margaret MacDonald on January 20, 2020 at the age of 83. Margaret was born in Prince Albert, where she raised her family and enjoyed a wonderful career as a Lab Technician until her retirement in 2005. She retired to St. Albert, AB with Dearle in 2006 and loved being closer to her family. Margaret valued her many life-long friends, enjoyed people and was a positive, happy person. Everyone who knew her loved her. She especially loved her 4 grandchildren and always had plenty of hugs to share. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her son Darren (Roseann) and their children Rachelle and Kelly and her daughter Shannon (Stan) Neuman and their children Logan (Sierra) and Carter as well as numerous relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her loving husband Dearle; son Derek; brothers George LaFaver, Roger LaFaver; sister Florence (Fred) Cluff and her parents Alice LaFaver and Clarence LaFaver. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Margaret's name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 28, 2020