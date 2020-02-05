Home

River Park Memorial Chapel - Prince Albert
301 RIVER STREET WEST
Prince Albert, SK S6V 2Z3
(306) 764-2727
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Plaza 88-Prince Albert Hall
888 Central Ave
Prince Albert, SK
View Map
Margaret "Maggie May" Morgan
It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the passing of our loving Mother, Grandmother, Wife, and Friend, Margaret "Maggie May" Morgan, after a brief hard battle with cancer on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Our hearts are broken. Margaret was a force to be reckoned with. She loved fiercely, was a loyal friend and loving wife, and so much fun to be around. We are honoured to have her as our mother. Our children are lucky to know her as their Grandmother. She is our Rock, our Glue that holds us all together. Margaret is survived by her husband, James; her 3 children, Troy (Jackie), Trevor (Lisa), Tamara (Curtis); her 3 step children, Cody (Allie), Tracey (Willy), and Dion; her beautiful grandchildren, Brittany, Brooke, Brennan, Owen, Ryleigh, Maddox, Lincoln, Braelyn, Jordan, Brendl, Beau, Makayla, Daniel, and a Baby Girl arriving in April; and 4 great-grandchildren, Cashton, Lexen, Corbin, and Joel. A Celebration of Life for Margaret will be held at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Plaza 88-Prince Albert Hall, 888 Central Ave, Prince Albert, SK, Pastor Nora Vedress officiating. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Carla Jesso, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Feb. 5, 2020
