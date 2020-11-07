Margaret "Peggy" Sinclair, was born Monday, July 20, 1914, in Edmonton, AB, and passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, in Prince Albert, SK, at the age of 106 years. She was a Daughter, Sister, Friend, Aunt, Great Aunt, Great Great Aunt, and Great Great Great Aunt!



Our dear and wonderful, truly great Aunt Peggy has finally said good-bye to her large extended family after 106 years. Peggy died peacefully in her sleep on Saturday October 24, in the wonderful care of her friends and family at Herb Bassett Home in Prince Albert.



Peggy blessed four generations of nieces and nephews and had a soft spot for each and every one.

Born in Edmonton in 1914, Peggy was part of the large Sinclair clan; her parents Duncan and Margaret returned to Scotland with their family for a few years before they settled in Brancepeth, Saskatchewan. She was always very proud of her Scottish heritage and enjoyed being serenaded by Bag Pipes at many of her special birthdays.



Peggy was the second of eight children: Jim, Peggy, James, Anne, Jean, John, Duncan, Ellen, and Hugh. Peggy was the last of her family to grace this earth. She lived her entire adult life in Prince Albert and area, except for her Second World War service efforts as a riveter on dive bombers in Port Arthur and Fort William, now Thunder Bay Ontario.



Peggy was proud to be known as Miss Margaret Sinclair, but to all of her family and friends, she was simply Peggy. Always active in the community, Peggy worked most of her professional career at Burns and Eaton's Department store, and volunteered countless hours serving meals on wheels well into her eighties, singing with "the happy gang" as an active member of Saint Paul's Presbyterian Church Women's League, and was active as a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. For a wee bit of extra fun, she enjoyed her membership in the Caledonian Society.



Peggy lived all 106 years of her life to the absolute fullest. She was a ray of light at the Herb Bassett home in Prince Albert where she lived for the past many years. Peggy was always up for an adventure. Since her 100th birthday we could see Peggy enjoying water sliding, snowmobiling, driving a team of horses, and indulging in her favorite passion of clothes shopping. As a family we want to thank all those at Herb Bassett who recognized her ability to continue to live life to the fullest and encouraged her to do just that. Thank you, Aunt Peggy, for the wonderful life you lived and shared with us. You have been an inspiration to all of us and everyone you have met. You will be missed. Online condolences may be left at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/riverpark/obituaries/margaret-sinclair/57364.



Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Paula Hanson, Funeral Director.

