It is with great sadness that the family of Marilyn Mehl announces her passing on September 6, 2019 at the age of 63 years at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert. Marilyn was born October 6, 1955 in Spillars Cove, NL to James and Mary Jane Fleming. Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her husband Gunther Mehl, her mother Mary Jane Fleming, her daughter Grace Bergsveinson (Shaun) Seth and Kristjana, her son Stephen Haynes (Josée) Gabrielle, Zachary and Jasmine. Her siblings Elsie Kalyn, Donald Fleming, Kenneth Fleming, Garry Fleming and Donna Fleming, Aunts, Uncles and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gunther's sons Trevor (Marci) Ryker and Emersyn, Jason (Angela) Avery and Logan, Chad (Devaney). Bruce Haynes, the father of her children. Marilyn is predeceased by her father James Fleming and infant sister, her husband's Daniel Chernoff and Timothy Kelly. Marilyn moved from Newfoundland in 1979 to the Prairie Provinces, where she was employed in various jobs. The majority of her employment years were spent in La Ronge where she managed Cable Ronge, and later Access Communications. She moved to Humboldt in 2011 and met Gunther. In 2012 she retired, relocated to Waskesiu and Started a new chapter in her life with Gunther. Marilyn was an avid golfer who loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She leaves behind many friends to cherish her memory. A celebration of life will be held in La Ronge on October 12, 2019, 2:00pm, at the Royal Canadian Legion. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a . Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019