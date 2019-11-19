|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Marjorie Patricia Archibald (Turner) on Monday, November 11, 2019 in her 92nd year. Marjorie was born on June 28, 1927, in the family home located in the Coxby district to Thomas and Mabel (Hurst) Turner. She attended Butler country school. She was very active in sports, playing ball, and track and field for which she won several medals. At a young age, she began housekeeping for families where she would meet her future husband Robert Archibald. Marjorie and Robert were married September 4, 1954. To this union they were blessed with 3 children: Gregory, Julie, and Pamela. They lived on a farm in the Winton District until 1979 then moved into Birch Hills, SK. She worked at the Birch Hills Memorial Hospital as a cook for 20 years until it closed in 1992. Marjorie was very talented, growing bountiful vegetable gardens and beautiful flowers, an amazing cook and baker, decorating many cakes and always having goodies on hand for anyone stopping to visit. She was also creative and artistic, completing many sewing and knitting projects. Marjorie always put family first and foremost; she loved family gatherings, picnics, trips to Waskesiu, campfires, and playing games. She loved dancing; especially teaching her grandchildren. She was an avid sport enthusiast; attending as many of her grandchildren's sporting events as possible, being their #1 fan, cheering proudly. She was very social, enjoying going for coffee, shopping and kept very active living life to the fullest until her health no longer permitted. She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Gregory, Julie (Steve) Kremer and Pamela (John) Grambo; grandchildren: Bodee (Amanda) Ozmun, Destinee (Ryan), Chance Archibald, Paige (Adam) Greschner, Drake Kremer, Tye and Chad Grambo; great-grandchildren: Kayden, Karson Ozmun, Cole, Bennett Greschner; sister-in-law Grace Turner; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; many special friends, dancing partner and friend Walter Chomyk. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert; parents, Thomas and Mabel (Hurst) Turner; brother, Percy; sister, Phyllis; infant brother, Philip; parents-in-law, Walter and Roberta (Drake) Archibald; brothers-in-law Donald and William; and sister-in-law Irene Archibald. At her request, a private celebration of her life has taken place. Those wishing to commemorate her life are asked to consider a donation to the St. Philips Cemetery Fund or donor's choice. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Marianne Turcotte, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.
"Missing you always, remembering you forever."
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Nov. 19, 2019