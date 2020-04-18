|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Marlin William Barrone on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the Herb Bassett Home in Prince Albert, SK, after a lengthy illness Marlin no longer has to suffer and is at peace. He was born on Friday, May 20, 1932, at the family farm in Hanley, SK to Floyd and Wilma (nee Mundt) Barrone. In 1934 the family moved up to Winter Lake, southeast of Big River, where they homesteaded until 1949 when they moved into Prince Albert. During that time, he worked for different farmers, he worked at the box factory, and also for a fellow that owned an ESSO service station. In 1959, he moved to Calgary, AB, and worked for Mickey Carroll, and continued working for him in the Yoho National Park in Field, BC. Marlin liked hunting and fishing, going boating, and camping during his time in BC. From there, during 1962 to 1975, Marlin worked for Prudential Steel Mill in Calgary, AB, he would work on and repair overhead cranes. From 1975 to 1977 he began work for Federated Co-op warehouse on maintenance and security. In addition to starting new work in 1975, Marlin also met his wife, Georgina (Klassen). In 1977 they bought an acreage outside of Vernon, BC, and built their first home, and for years, he grew and sold vegetables from his garden. In 2005, Marlin and Georgina moved to Carstairs, AB, for a few years, but ended up returning home to Prince Albert in 2010. They bought an acreage just North of Prince Albert, where Marlin could enjoy toiling away in another large garden, doing some fishing and boating too. Marlin is survived by his loving family, his wife, Georgina Barrone (Klassen) of 45 years; his one sister, Marge Wilson; his sister-in-law, Bernadette Barrone; three brothers-in-law, four sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Floyd and Wilma Barrone; his sisters, Edna (Paul) Scopick, Muriel Steine, Doris Bell; his brother, Walter Barrone; and his brother-in-law, Orval Wilson. A Graveside Service was held at Prince Albert Memorial Gardens, in the Garden of Sermon on the Mount. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Colette Harnett, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 18, 2020