Our dear sister and good friend passed away peacefully at St. Paul's Hospital on Monday, June 22, 2020 after a short but fierce battle with cancer. Born on July 2, 1952 to Marguerite and Howard Steel in Prince Albert. Mary Ellen attended Prince Albert Collegiate Institute (PACI), obtained a Nursing certificate from Ryerson College in Toronto, and was awarded a Bachelor in Nursing degree from University of Saskatchewan. She had recently retired from the Psychiatric Unit at the University Hospital. Mary Ellen was an avid reader, a skilled potter and a proficient chef. She enjoyed vacationing abroad but was happiest curled up at home with her loving dog Moxie. She had a kind, caring and generous personality and touched many lives professionally and personally. Mary Ellen was pre-deceased by her father and mother; sister, Beverley; and brother, Bob. She leaves behind brother, Rick (Colleen); brother, Scott (Rose); nieces, Alicia and Sarah and nephew, Zachary all in Australia; and niece, Rebecca and nephew, David in Calgary. We would like to express our appreciation to the doctors and nurses at the Palliative unit at St. Paul's Hospital for their exceptional care during this difficult time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Irene and Leslie Dube Centre for Mental Health – Child and Youth Unit in Saskatoon. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306-244-5577).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.