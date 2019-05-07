Long time resident of Prince Albert, Mary Fiddler, passed away on May 4, 2019 at Victoria Hospital surrounded by her loved ones. She was born July 29, 1932 in Leask, Saskatchewan, daughter of the late Philomene and Isadore Ledoux. Mom married Dad in 1953 and built their family home in Nordale in 1969 where they raised their ten children and two adopted daughters. They built long-standing friendships with members of the community, especially the late Alice Gullickson and Edna Hamilton. Many gatherings were held at the family home in Nordale, where Mom's cooking warmed the bellies of numerous family members, friends, and acquaintances. Her home was always open to anyone in need of a clean bed, a great meal, or just to chat. She was an amazing cook who passed down her abilities to many of her children and grandchildren. An avid bowler, Mom claimed many trophies and accolades for her abilities. She competed in Womens Nationals in her middle years as a proud member of the winning team. From the age of 5 to 15, Mary was taken from her home to attend St. Michael's residential school. She had recalled vivid memories from her time there which she shared in her later years with her family members. In working to overcome the trauma from her time there, she transcribed her experiences in 1999 for the University of Regina, which were later published. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband: Lambert Fiddler; daughters: Sheri, Sharon, and Joyce; grandson: Jared; granddaughter: Roxanne; her sister: Agnes; and her brothers: Roland, Leo, and George. She is survived by her children: Bruce (Phyllis) Fiddler, Lorna (Darrell) Ledoux, Faith Burke, Randy (Diane) Fiddler, Wade (Leslie) Fiddler, Gary (Linda) Fiddler, Carol (Wade) Connolly, Ethyl Fiddler and Corrine (Jack) Fiddler; her grandson: Justin (Kristi) Fiddler whom she raised; her son-in-law: Gordie (Sheri) Vancoughnett; grandchildren: Amy, Brodie, and Todd; Bonnie, Kelly, and Steven; Michelle, Bobby, and Deandra; Lee-Ann; Shane, Tyler, Leslie-Ann, and Blake; Trevor, Travis, Theran, and Nathan; Brandon, Quentin, Chad, Kelsey, and Landon; Alisha, Mark, and Mitchell; Jamie; Randi-Lynne, Matthew, and Michael; Rhonda and Raelene; Rachel; as well as 39 great-grandchildren. As per Mary's wishes, a Celebration of Life ceremony will be held for immediate family members at her daughter's home. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the in Mary's name. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are invited to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Prince Albert, Tracy-Lynn Lenchuk, Funeral Director (306-763-3322).

"Say a prayer and think of Mom" Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 7, 2019