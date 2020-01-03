|
It is with profound sadness that we announce that our dear mother has passed peacefully from this earth to heaven. Our Mom was born May 21, 1933 in Loreburn, Saskatchewan and was the second youngest of a family of eight children born to Jacob and Elizabeth Martens. Mom finished her grade nine schooling in the one-room school in Bonnyview and although she began grade ten, missed a lot of the year due to illness. At the young age of 16, she boarded the bus to Moose Jaw with two of her elder sisters. In Moose Jaw she worked for the Moose Jaw General Hospital, a photographer studio, was a theatre usher and a carhop at the first A & W in Saskatchewan. Mom married in 1954 and in June of 1956 Brian was born. Wanda came in August of the following year. In 1963 Mom remarried and in January of 1965, Della joined the family. That same year the family moved to Regina, then on to Humboldt and finally to Prince Albert in 1967. Most of the family are still in Prince Albert. Mom was a hard worker and held several jobs in Prince Albert. She worked at the Lincoln Hotel while the Pulp Mill was under construction. Then wrote and received her GED. Mom then trained to become a teachers' aide and assisted teachers at Princess Margaret and Prince Edward schools. Mom counted several of the teachers as friends long after leaving the school system. Once again, mom decided to retrain and enrolled in a local secretarial school and after graduating with honors, worked as the office manager for Saunders Electric. Mom was most proud of her work as a healthcare aide at North Park Centre until it amalgamated with the Moose Jaw location. Mom believed in giving of herself and volunteered at Share-A-Meal, Pineview Lodge and when called upon, provided respite care so families could go home and rest while their loved ones were watched over by mom. She was a great grandma, too and really got down on her knees and played with her grandchildren. She would chase through the trees on their adventures, drive them to various events or activities and loved to babysit when called on by one of us. Mom leaves her children, Brian (Judy) Perreault and their children, Kay (Gerald) and Branson (Sarah), Wanda Bennett and her son Andrew (Laura) of Calgary, Della (John) Kasko and their children, Ariel, Alyssa and Quintin, Mom's sister, Alma Hall (Martens) of Midland, Ontario and many nieces and nephews. Mom was predeceased by her parents, Jacob and Elisabeth Martens, her siblings Agatha Martens, Maria Martens, Jacob Martens, Cornelius Martens, Elizabeth Pike, Evelyn Martens and Peter Martens. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law, Laura Martens, brothers-in-law Peter Martens and Clarence Hall, nephew Wally Martens and niece Heather O'Gorman. We would like to thank the Herb Bassett Home for the care given to our mother through the years. Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Gray's Funeral Chapel, 575 28 Street West, Prince Albert, SK with Pastor Dennis Serfas officiating. Donations in Mom's memory can be made to The Heart and Stroke Foundation 2360 2nd Ave, Regina SK S4R 1A6, , 1910 McIntyre St, Regina SK S4P 2R3 or a charity of ones' choice. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 3, 2020