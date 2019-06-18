We are sad to announce the passing of our dear Mother. Mary Lived a long and happy life. Mary is survived by her son Wayne (Kathy), 4 grandchildren and their spouses. 14 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter, her brother Lorne and sister Evelyn. Many nieces and nephews and many great nieces and nephews. Mary is predeceased by her 3 husbands (William, James and Marcel), her sister Kay and her grandson Mark. Mary was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday June 21 at 2:00PM at MacKenzie Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Street East, Prince Albert. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to either or Heart and Stroke Foundation or to Mont St. Jospeh. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium. Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca 306.763.8488. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary