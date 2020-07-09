Maureen Polischuk (Lunny) passed away peacefully at Pinecrest Home for the Aged in the early hours of Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born and raised in Kenora, Maureen lived most of her adult life in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Here, she worked in her chosen career as Presiding Justice of the Peace until her retirement. She was also a proud member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Maureen's leisure time was spent with her husband Tony at their summer cottage at Waskesiu and travelling through - out Canada, the United States and Europe. With the beginnings of health issues, a decision was made to return to Kenora. Maureen is survived by her loving husband Tony, of 60 years, brothers and their wife's, Jim (Carol), Terry (Carol), Ron (Liz), John (Linda); sister Pat; sisters-in-law, Olga Arnould and Joyce Polischuk. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, great - nieces and nephews – too many to name personally. Predeceased by her parents, Jack and Beatrice Lunny, father and mother in law Mike and Prokesada Polischuk, sister Margaret, brother in law Allan Krolyk ; nephew Michael Krolyk and several sisters and brothers in law. Also predeceased was her furry companion "Dolly". Many friends and neighbors in Prince Albert will be saddened by Maureen's passing. A special thank you to the staff at Pinecrest Home for the Aged for their constant support and gentle care during Maureen's sad and difficult time in residence. As restrictions are in effect at this time, a service and reception date will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice
. Brown Funeral Home entrusted to make arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.brownfuneralhome.comA cluster of beautiful memories
Sprayed with a million tears
Wishing God has spared you
But for a few more years
Thanks for the years you gave me
And the happy times we shared
I only pray that when you left
You knew how much I cared.