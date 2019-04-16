It is with great sadness that we announce that Dad passed away in hospital and Joined Mom in heaven on April the 9th, 2019 at the age of 85. Mike was born in Prince Albert, SK and pursued all his passions here which included hockey, softball and golf. He and Mom celebrated 58 years together until her death in 2016. Dad worked hard his whole life to take care of the family. He was very proud to be a sheet metal man and his duct work hangs in many houses in Prince Albert and surrounding area. Dad was always the heart and head of our family and the person we went to in times of trouble and just to share. He always had his coffee pot on and welcomed the company of family and friends. Mike is survived by his children: Ed (Jeanne) Kvasnak and Karen (Barry) Nelson; his beloved grandchildren: Jaret (Nicole Lacey) Nelson, Heather Harmon, Michael (Chris Lee) Kvasnak and Carly Kvasnak; his great grandchildren Quinn and Beau Nelson, Clay, Reese and Kemper Harmon and Hillary and Alex Dergousoff; his sister: Marsha Long; and nephew Gerry (Lyn) Long; and their son: Christopher (Chelsea) Long. Mike was predeceased by his parents and his in-laws; his wife: Bernice (Bunny); his grandsons' wife: Celine Nelson. Dad was an outstanding athlete, a friend, a confidante and mentor. He could be funny, stubborn and at times exasperating but there never was a time that we didn't feel his love for us. There will be a private family service at Mike's request. Those wishing to honour Dad's memory may make a donation to the War Amps at 1 Maybrook Drive, Scarborough, Ontario, M1V 5K9. Or to the Canadian Diabetes Association at 104, 2301 Avenue C North, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7L 5Z5. Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary