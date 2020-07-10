It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mildred Litzenberger, nee Ludtke on July 7, 2020. Mildred passed away peacefully at home with her husband and children by her side. Wilfred and Mildred would have been married 66 years on July 9th. She is survived by her husband Wilfred; her daughters, Theresa Hoppe, Marion Garstang, Jeanette Weinert (Warren), Karen Gourley (Scott); and her son, Darryl Litzenberger (Lori-Ann). Mildred will be dearly missed by all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and grandpups. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, a Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 in Prince Albert. In lieu of other tributes, donations in memory of Mildred may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, 1796 15th Avenue East, Prince Albert, SK, S6V 8A1. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Marianne Turcotte, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.