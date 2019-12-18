|
|
Mildred Solveig (Tangjerd) Moen was born in Estevan, Saskatchewan on February 9, 1922 to Peder and Ingrid (Strom) Tangjerd. She was the middle child of nine. When she was five, the family moved to Oungre where she took all of her schooling in the local two-room school, graduating at age 16. Her teaching career began in 1942. After attending a 3-month Normal School course in Regina, she taught at Dale School near Outram, in Benson and in Viscount, all while working towards her Bachelor of Education from the University of Saskatchewan. While at Normal School she became friends with Ethel Moen, who took her home to the family farm near Viscount – and that's how she met Ivar Moen whom she married in 1952. After teaching high school English at the Saskatoon Technical Institute, she retired from teaching in 1954 to prepare for her new role as a mother with the birth of Darryl. Following Ivar's graduation from seminary in 1955, the young family moved to Admiral where Mildred began her adventures as a pastor's wife. Marlys and Sylvia arrived during their time in this parish. In 1959 the family moved to Melville, after which Laurie was born. In 1968 Mildred came out of retirement to teach Basic Literacy to illiterate adults first in Yorkton, followed by 17 additional years in Prince Albert after the family's move to Birch Hills in 1970. Mildred retired again in 1987 when she and Ivar moved to Cabri. Upon his retirement from full-time ministry in 1991, they finally settled in Saskatoon. She and Ivar enjoyed two special trips, first to Israel and then to Norway. Mildred was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, writer, and poet. She combined a career and family, beginning in the 1960's. For her, teaching was not only a career, it was a ministry. She also led Bible studies, sang in choir, played the organ, participated in the ladies' groups and supported Ivar in his parish ministry for over 36 years. She enjoyed music and sports, especially when supporting her children and grandchildren in such endeavours. She loved her family dearly, but first and foremost her Saviour, Jesus Christ. She lived a long and full life and was much-loved and cherished by her family, friends, and students. Mildred passed away on December 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her son Darryl, her parents, her siblings: Amanda (Magnus) Lotten, Arne (Dora) Tangjerd, Erling (Gertie) Tangjerd, Harald (Clara) Tangjerd, Don (Norma) Tangjerd, Orv (Verna) Tangjerd, Jim (Carol) Tangjerd and Irene (George) Gilbertson. She is profoundly missed by her husband of 67 years, Ivar, their children Marlys, Sylvia and Joseph Chan, and Laurie; their grandchildren Aeden and Calla Chan and their children Ivy, Audrey and Atlas; Alyssa (Ehjae) Chan and her fiancé Naren; Alayna Chan; and Anastasia Chan. She will also be missed by sister-in-law Eleanor Tangjerd, many nieces and nephews, extended family, friends, and neighbours. Her family is grateful for the wonderful care Mildred received, which enabled her to live quite independently to the end. We especially want to thank Dr. Deutscher, Dr. Opdahl, Trevor Donald, and Marlene Rochelle and the staff at Trinity Manor. We mourn our loss, but rejoice in knowing that the loving arms of her Heavenly Father are holding her in His eternal care. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 210 Wess Road, Saskatoon. A viewing will take place from 1:00-1:45pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mildred may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Jamie Rugg.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 18, 2019