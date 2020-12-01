Miller Joseph Dufour, late of Prince Albert, SK, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Miller will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Nancy
; his children, Leanne Epp
(Steve) and their family, Jason (Tammie) and Shea-Marie; Linda Dufour
and family, Landie (Jennifer) , Daniel (Amber) and Dexter; Laurie Dufour
and family, Brandie (Trevor) and Jude; Patrick Dufour
and family, Christopher (Jade), and Micheal; Mark Dufour
and family, Morgan and Mandy; his sister, Laurence Dufour; his brother-in-law, Clarence Guenter; as well as his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanislau and Laura Dufour; his brothers, Alfred and Philip Dufour; and his granddaughter, Shonnelle. Miller was an especially gifted man when it came to his carpentry and mechanical skills. His many interests and adventures allowed him both a wide knowledge base and a great deal of wisdom. He was quick to smile and took a keen interest in those around him. He possessed an incredible love and loyalty to his family and will always be remembered for his bountiful kindness. A Private Family Service will be held. Interment will follow at a later date. The family gratefully declines floral tributes at this time. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Tracy-Lynn Lenchuk, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.