Miller Joseph Dufour, late of Prince Albert, SK, passed away on November 26, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Miller will be lovingly remembered by his wife,; his children,(Steve) and their family, Jason (Tammie) and Shea-Marie;and family, Landie (Jennifer) , Daniel (Amber) and Dexter;and family, Brandie (Trevor) and Jude;and family, Christopher (Jade), and Micheal;and family, Morgan and Mandy; his sister, Laurence Dufour; his brother-in-law, Clarence Guenter; as well as his great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Stanislau and Laura Dufour; his brothers, Alfred and Philip Dufour; and his granddaughter, Shonnelle. Miller was an especially gifted man when it came to his carpentry and mechanical skills. His many interests and adventures allowed him both a wide knowledge base and a great deal of wisdom. He was quick to smile and took a keen interest in those around him. He possessed an incredible love and loyalty to his family and will always be remembered for his bountiful kindness. A Private Family Service will be held. Interment will follow at a later date. The family gratefully declines floral tributes at this time. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com.