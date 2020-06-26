Muriel was born at Riceton, second of four daughters of Arthur Ponto and Clara Richardson. Muriel attended Connaught School in North Battleford until grade six where Art did carpentry renovating the Carnegie Library and building the new swimming pool. During the dry 1930's, the family moved east of Dorintosh store, where Art built a squared-log house with whipsaw and broadaxe. After taking grades nine and ten by correspondence, Muriel attended the Sisters of Sion Convent in Saskatoon, where she completed grade 12 under tutelage of the teaching Sisters. Muriel worked at Adilman's Department Store in Saskatoon, managing the income and sales tax records mornings and running the main till afternoons. Despite the war, she said it was the best job she ever had. In 1947, Muriel married Tommy Jones and they built a house on their farm east of Mervin. Son Lyle was born in 1948. Tommy's wartime injury affected his farming, so in 1951 the family moved into the old pioneer post office in Mervin where Tommy was postmaster and Muriel his assistant. They kept cattle and poultry, Tommy providing with rifle and shotgun, and Muriel setting a good table. Daughter Gwen was born in 1951. Foster children, Malcolm and Charmaine, stayed a year about 1956. The farmhouse was moved to town and enlarged. Vacations were few since Tommy was obliged to sign reports every ten days and Muriel ran the office while he was absent. Tommy kept a menagerie of pheasants, foxes, chickens, turkeys, wild turkeys, ducks, geese, rabbits and such in and around the village. Muriel was an accomplished seamstress. They kept a large garden and preserved wild fruit. Muriel also clerked at the Co-op Store and Tommy commissioned several muskrat coats when such were women's fashion. Tommy retired from the post office in 1977, age 55. The couple was then able to vacation and travel, interrupted by Tommy's love of cows and periods driving tractor for farmers and road construction. It was a good place for grandchildren with baby calves and wild turkeys, fishing, golfing and camping at the lake. Tommy passed away in 1993, age 72. Muriel moved to Saskatoon, taking university classes, going visiting with her camper van, and travelling to Europe, Israel and the States. Her health failing, Muriel moved to the Good Shepherd retirement home in Prince Albert where Gwen carried the work she could not manage. Muriel began palliative care in 2020, her family excluded by the flu epidemic. She rallied on June 1, visiting and saying goodbye to her friends at the Good Shepherd. Gwen was permitted to visit June 2 and Muriel passed away peacefully, nine days short of her 98th birthday, looking forward to meeting her parents and husband. Muriel leaves son Lyle (partner Diane, children Jennifer, David and Sarah) daughter Gwen (children Christine and Curtis), greatgrandchildren Callum and Eloïse, sister Lois Andersen, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. At Muriel's request there will be no funeral. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.

