Myrtle Joan Hambleton (Mom, Grannie, Great-Grannie, Auntie Myrt, Myrt) left us a year ago on April 18, 2018. We each remember her and miss her in our own way. We remember the summers she spent at her beloved Sunnyside Beach with her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She could be seen on the beach, playing in the water, and going for long walks where the destination was always "just around the corner". We remember her Sunday night roast dinners, her barbeques, Saskatoon Berry pies baked at the lake, her meringue pies, and the handmade Christmas wreath cookies that she baked for all her family and friends every year for decades. We remember how very hard Mom and Dad worked to provide the best they could for their family. We remember how happy she always was when family members came to see her in her home, where the cookie jar was always full of peanut butter cookies and her garden always produced enough rhubarb and vegetables for everyone. We remember how she loved playing Skip-Boo and taught her grandchildren and great-grandchildren how to play the game with her. We remember how she was always ready to listen, to give the best advice she could, and to help whenever she was able. She truly loved every member of her family.



Her strength, her courage, and her positive attitude in dealing with the joint pain, loss of sight, and loss of hearing during her last years is an inspiration for all of us.



Myrtle Joan Hambleton (Mom, Grannie, Great-Grannie, Auntie Myrt, Myrt) is loved and remembered by her three children and their spouses, Joyce & Richard Nordlund, George and Gayle Hambleton, Jean and Steve Palidwar, and by her seven grandchildren and her fourteen great-grandchildren. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 18, 2019