It is with profound sadness that the family of Neil McLeod announce his passing at the Herb Bassett Home on April 3, 2020. Neil was a much loved and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be remembered for his great love of family, the land and farming that coursed through his blood, and his unbounded dedication to community service. Born, raised and schooled in Buckland, Neil went on to the University of Saskatchewan where he graduated with a Diploma of Agriculture. From there he worked for the Co-op, while continuing to work on the family farm. His love of family and farm pulled too strongly, and he eventually turned to farming full time. However, his desire to serve others never left him. Over the years, Neil served in many positions which reflected his desire to truly help make this world a better place. He was involved in the Co-op, Credit Union, NDP, Sask. Wheat Pool, Buckland Fire Fighters, Calvary United Church and was one of the founding members of the Community Clinic. Later in his life, Neil's heart was at its fullest when he was tending the land and his grandchildren. He loved teaching his grandchildren about farming, especially when there was a dog or two tagging along. Neil is survived by his loving wife Joy of 60 years; daughters Susan (Perry) and Ruth (Jeff); grandchildren Michael, Larissa, Nicholas, Ben, Katia and Alixaya; great grandchildren Scarlett, Jude and Murphie; brothers Lorne (Muriel) and Dale (Sylvia); and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Ken and Bessie McLeod and his sister Eva (Norman) Fish. A Celebration of Life will be held at Grays Funeral Chapel on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Tony Thompson as officiant. Due to COVID the family is having the service as an invitation only with numbers so limited. The service will be videotaped and placed to view shortly after the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.

