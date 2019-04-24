Norman Hughie Read of Prince Albert, SK passed away in Prince Albert, SK on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 84 years of age after a lengthy illness. Norman was born in Smeaton, SK on February 2, 1935, and from his youth through adulthood, he experienced a life full of mischievousness, laughter, fun, and love. Many have a "Norman" story they can reminisce and laugh about. Norman was well known for playing his guitar and singing at many gatherings where friends sang along, and strangers became friends. Norman's personal warmth, kindness, and generosity made him special to and loved by many who knew him. He will be dearly missed. Norman will be lovingly remembered by his children: Kelly Shibata (Aileen) of Surrey, BC, David Shibata (Elaine) of Kamloops, BC, Dean Shibata (Dana) of Kamloops, BC, Wanda Carter (Ted) of Palmerston, ON, and Randy Bruns of Prince Albert, SK; his grandchildren: Liam Shibata of Surrey, BC and Emma Shibata of Kamloops, BC; his sisters: Carole Redekopp (Bill) and Edna Brown. Norman was predeceased by his loving wife Jody Read; his father and mother: Harold and Mary Read; his brother: Gordon Read; his sister and brother-in-law: Mary and Lorne Roberts; his brother-in-law: Don Brown; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family extends heartfelt thanks to all of Norman's nurses, patient care coordinator, and doctors for the compassionate care he received in the Victoria Hospital Dialysis unit and the 5th-floor Palliative Care unit. Norman held his own celebration of life dinner at Snowden Community Hall on June 16th, 2018 where his friends and family reminisced, connected, and shared stories. Norman got up on stage to say a few words and sing some songs. It was a treat and magical event to remember. We are all thankful for this day. In keeping with Norman's wishes, there will be no Funeral Service. Interment at a later date in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Snowden, SK. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary