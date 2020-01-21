|
|
Oscar Herve Regnier passed away peacefully at the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert, SK on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Oscar leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memory, his loving wife of 59 years, Betty (nee) Corrigal, his children; Terrilynn (David) Beavereye, Stony Rapids, SK, Wanda (Guy) Lloyd, Prince Albert, SK, Connie (Roy) Regnier, St. Louis, SK, Shelley (Kim) Boyer, Prince Albert, SK, Bonnie (Kelly) Kuppenbender, St. Louis, SK and Curt (Trudy) Regnier, Prince Albert, SK; 23 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, his sisters-in-law: Eva Regnier, Arlee Regnier and Darlene (George) Hache; his brothers-in-law; Marcel Tellier and Eric (Connie) Corrigal; many foster children held dear and still: Shannon (Mike) Umpherville, Merilyn Roberts and Tanya Roberts; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Oscar was predeceased by; his son Clinton; his parents; Herve and Domitilde (Caron) Regnier; his wife's parents, Roderick & Lillian Corrigal; his brothers: Clovis, Emery "Jack" (Shirley), Lionel (Annie), Arsene (Diana), Oneil, Omer (Florette), Euclide (Agnes), Gerald, and an infant brother; and his sisters: Lena (Edward, Adrian), Aurore ( Hercule), Marlene, Pearl (Harris, Arnol) & Annette (Robert). The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Louis Roman Catholic Church in St. Louis, SK, on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Fr. Ramel Macapala as celebrant. Cremation will follow with the Interment of the Urn to take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Oscar may be directed to the MS Society. The Regnier family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the caring nurses and doctors at the Victoria Hospital and all the staff from the Good Sheppard Villa. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Marc Blondeau of Kushneryk Funeral Service, Wakaw, SK, 306-233-4403.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 21, 2020