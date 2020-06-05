Patricia "Pat" Fiddler, 85, Minot, ND, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in a Minot hospital. Patricia Dorothy Frost was born March 17, 1935, the daughter of Thomas and Violet (Scales) Frost, in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, Canada. She attended school in Prince Albert. Pat married Oliver "Ollie" Fiddler on July 27, 1953, and they lived together in Prince Albert and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and Minot, ND. Together they raised 6 children. Ollie passed away May 9, 2019. Pat was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She spent her time taking care of her husband and children. Her Christian faith was something special to her after converting for marriage. Her family remembers her spending hours reading and studying the Bible. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved being "Grama Pat" She loved curling, and hosted many events and bonspiels with her friends. She was always happy at the curling club. She worked for a short time at Trinity Dietary. She was a room mother at school for her daughters. Pat's greatest love and pastime was her husband, Ollie. She lived to support his pitching career. She was his #1 Fan. They would travel throughout Canada and the U.S.A pursuing championships and friendships. She would never let anything bad happen to her Oliver; she was his protector. After many tournaments she would invite numerous teams to their house and cook for them. She was a wonderful cook and her potato salad and gravy was world class. The family again thanks their sister, Penny, for the excellent care she provided for Mom over the years. Surviving family includes: Children, Gary (Robin) Fiddler, Sandra Fiddler, Penny Fiddler and Thomas Fiddler; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; brothers, Thomas Frost and Robert Frost; and sisters, Shirley Walker and Muriel Pastuck. Pat was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Oliver Fiddler; and sisters, Lilian Mills and June Dewhirst. Private Family Mass of Christian Burial by Invitation Only: Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church, Minot, ND. The service will be livestreamed for the public to view and can be accessed by going to YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw. Public Graveside Service: Friday, June 5, 2020, at 11:45 a.m. Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot, ND. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, please observe social distancing. Visitation: A private family visitation will take place on Thursday at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Minot, ND. Those wishing to sign the online register and share memories may access the online obituaries section at (www.thompsonlarson.com).
Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.