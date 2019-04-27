Patricia Grace Holuk was born on Wednesday, March 17, 1950, in Wakaw, SK, and our dear angel left us on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Prince Albert, SK, at the age of 69 years. The family lived in Ens, SK for about 9 years before moving to Prince Albert. Pat received her Education Degree from the U of S and over her 30 year career - taught in Prince Albert at St. Josephs, St. Johns, and retired from St. Anne's. Pat loved her students and they loved her. Pat was a blessing to all who crossed her path. She attended church every Sunday at St. George's Ukrainian Catholic Church come rain or shine. Even when she visited her sister, Donna and brother-in-law, Sparky in Virginia, she always wanted to go to Sunday service. Pat found fault with no one and was a very forgiving soul. She spent many hours working in support of St. George's, through bingos and other initiatives, and was a proud member of the Veselka Group, never missing a day working at the Exhibition Food Booth. Family was always very important to Pat. She had a special relationship with her cherished niece and roomie, Rachel and always enjoyed her outings with brother, Danny and sister-in- law, Bev. Her visits with Donna and Sparky, both in the US and in Canada, were always cherished and highly anticipated. She enjoyed many outings visiting with family and friends, often with her close friend of over forty years, Lorraine Feigel and special cousin, Diane Bazowski. She very much enjoyed the mini family reunion last summer and the wonderful cookout with family - making precious memories. Pat was a peacemaker and whenever she walked into a room she brought a ray of sunshine, a smiling face and warm heartfelt "Helloooo". She was so loved by everyone and will be sorely missed by all. Rest in peace Pat, we miss you, we love you and we know that life will never be quite the same - without you. Left to cherish beautiful memories of our beloved Pat are; her brother Danny (Beverly) Holuk and her precious niece and goddaughter, Rachel of Prince Albert, SK and her sister, Donna (Marcelino) Castillo of Roanoke, Virginia; aunts, Helen Hawryluk and Grace LeGatt; numerous cousins; friends; and her many "nieces and nephews" who will always fondly remember "Aunty Patsy". Pat joins in eternal peace: her parents, Joe and Kate Holuk; her grandparents; several uncles, aunts and cousins. The Prayer Service will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 7:00 PM. The Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Both services will be held at St. George's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 752 14th St. West, Prince Albert, SK. Interment to follow in Memorial Gardens, Prince Albert, SK. The family invites everyone to wear Pat's favorite color, lime green, if you feel so inclined. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Pat's name to St. George's Ukrainian Catholic Church, 752 14th St. West, Prince Albert, SK.



"A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit and a golden thread to the meaning of life". Vichnaya Pamyat!

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary