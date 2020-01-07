|
Paul Tushkewich passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4th, 2020 surrounded by his daughters. Paul was born on February 24th, 1941 in Foxford, SK. He spent his younger years helping out on the family farm, and after finishing school, Paul worked in Churchill, MB., on the shipping docks. He loved to share stories from his time there. After marrying his wife Rose, he worked at the Sask. Penitentiary for a few years, then went onto work for Canada Post as a letter carrier and retired after 28 years of service. Paul enjoyed fishing, gardening, cheering on the Blue Jays, a good game of Kaiser, and keeping up with the weather. Every phone call with his children began with the latest sports scores, and the 7-day weather forecast. Paul's grandchildren were his pride and joy. He attended every dance recital, soccer, hockey and lacrosse games, high school graduation and cross country runs. He loved playing card games with his grandchildren and could always be depended upon to take them to school or pick them up when needed. His grandchildren will miss their sleepovers at grandpa's where they always had chicken strips and fries, soup and ice cream. No visit was complete without a bag of chips and a coffee crisp chocolate bar to take home. Paul would always be the first to offer help to his children, family, friends or neighbours whenever they needed it, and he appreciated the help his neighbours provided these past few months when he needed his snow shoveled. Paul will be lovingly remembered by his three daughters: Judy (Rob) Ellis, Pattie (Terry) Lysyk, and Jacki (Scott) Oshanek; and by his grandchildren: Kaleigh & Ryley Ellis, Mia Lysyk, and Tobey & Parker Oshanek. He was predeceased by his wife: Rose in 2013. The family would like to thank Dr. Elmer and Dr. Royeppen, as well as the nursing staff of level 5 at the Victoria Hospital for the compassionate palliative care they provided for our dad. As per Paul's request, there will be no funeral, and a private family internment will be held at a later date. Donations in Paul's memory can be made to Rose Garden Hospice or the . Arrangements in care of MacKenzie Chapel & Crematorium Brian and Bev Stobbs, Renée Phaneuf - Funeral Directors. www.MacKenzieChapel.ca . 306.763.8488.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 7, 2020