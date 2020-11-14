Wednesday October 28th, 2020 Paulette Mae Hofkamp (Perreault-Christianson) a daughter, sister, mother, auntie, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend gained her angel wings and was welcomed into the Lord's arms.



Paulette was a kind, gentle, inquisitive, smart lady with a big heart; her grandchildren were her biggest joys in life. She loved gardening, flowers, bright colours, sweet treats and her family.



Paulette is survived by: Her mother Doris (Maurice) Girod, two sons Todd (Jackie) Christianson, Dean (Georjeana) Christianson, siblings; Marcia (Jas) Bhorjee, brother Arthur-Allen Perreault, Germaine Turkington, Claire (Ron) Voldeng, Dwayne (Jacqueline) Perreault, grandchildren Nick (Jaci), Tony, Angela, Chris, Ryder and Madilyn and great-grandchildren Cydnee and Anden. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Louise (Tournier) Perreault.



Paulette has been residing in Lethbridge the past 5 years where she spent much of her time with her brother and best friend Arthur and his extended family; William, Jennifer Zammit and their children.



Thank you to the Foothills Hospital for the incredible medical care Paulette received and Choice Memorial for all their compassion and funeral services. A private family service was held October 30th, 2020 in Calgary, AB.



Our entire family wants to thank all our extended family and friends for all the love and support received through this difficult time.



You are very loved, and now are free from all life's pains. "fly high grandma"



