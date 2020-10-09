Pauline Bishko – Mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at Pineview Terrace on Tuesday October 6, 2020. Born on July 1, 1928 to Frank and Maggie Zychowka, Pauline was the youngest of 9 children. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Nick (54 years of marriage), all her brothers and sisters and their spouses– John Hudson, Paul, Joe and Pete Zychowka, Mary Stempien, Rose Antoniuk, Jennie Kowalik, Nellie Chopyk. Pauline is survived by her son Gerald (Nancy Conant), Chris (Jill), Dana (Evan) and their family. Daughters Marie Bishko and Patsy (Mike) Wolkosky, Dyana, Jerri (Kyle)-Camron, Gemma, Georgia, Wes and Jo. Her memory will also be shared by: Marlene Mirasty (Daren & Leigh, Andrew & Fallon, Jasmine, Sharon (Curt, Ben), Bob (Brodie), and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Pauline grew up in Janow Corners, worked as a switchboard operator then married Nick Bishko in 1951. They farmed near Meath Park until retirement in Prince Albert. Following her husbands passing, Pauline moved to Carment Court until her health declined and she required assisted care. She moved to Pineview Terrace in 2011. Mom was always busy– never ending work on the farm– chores, gardening, childcare, housework, all kept her busy enough, but she still had time for her quilting, crocheting, knitting, embroidery, crafting. If she saw something she liked, she would simply "figure it out" and make it. This included her baking– donuts by the dozen, fresh bread, cakes and great meals! Sunday family visits and card games were always enjoyed. In Pineview, Pauline spent a lot of time walking the halls, stopping into different houses to visit– no doors were closed to her. She wore out her first walker and got a "racer model" to continue making miles. Mom left a legacy of talent, courage, strong will, resilience and love for chocolate. Our family would like to thank the Pineview staff for their professionalism, empathy, patience and caring for their "Baba". Your many acts of kindness did not go unnoticed– thank you! Now she will rest in peace. A Private Family Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Pauline's name to a charity of the donor's choice
