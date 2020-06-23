It is with great sadness that the family of Pauline Lawrence announces her passing on June 18th, 2020 at 9:15 p.m. at the tender age of 82 in Prince Albert, SK by natural causes. Pauline was born on December 25, 1937 in Fraserwood, MB to William Tkach and Ann Hendrick-Tkach. At the age of 16, Pauline married her husband Dallas Marriott. They shared nine children together but unfortunately lost two children, one premature baby and her 6-month old son Robbie. Pauline was very proud of her children and each one of them meant the absolute world to her. Her children loved to tease her and ask "Who is your favorite child?" to which she would say "you are all my favourite." Pauline loved her siblings John (Eileen), Ruthy, and Evelyn. When she moved home to Winnipeg with her children, John and Eileen were there to help and support her. Her children remember their Uncle John picking them up and taking them to the farm during the summer. Pauline was a strong single-parent that raised seven children. One of the most important lessons that she taught her kids was to stick together. When one of them got into trouble, they all got into trouble because they always had each other's backs. This lesson has been proudly passed down through each generation that follows. The only thing that Pauline loved more than her children were her grand-babies. "Grandma G" had 16 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was always there to show them the little things in life and encourage them to be the best versions of themselves. There was no doubt in their minds that their Grandma loved them more than anything in the world. Pauline's family will always remember her vibrant spirit. Whether it be cracking jokes, sharing gossip, or playing cards, every moment spent with her was a moment full of love and laughter (giggles). Pauline was best known for her Queen mentality. She was the matriarch of the family and when she talked, everyone listened. Her beauty was classy and captivating, and she was never afraid to show her diva personality. Pauline never missed out on an opportunity to get all dolled up and wear her red lipstick and jewels. She mastered the art of skillful stubbornness and always found a way to persuade/manipulate people into doing the things that she wanted. While protecting her family, Pauline's love proves no boundaries. She was a survivor that was willing to sacrifice anything for the people that she loved. Her caring nature, overwhelming generosity, and enormous heart are all attributes that will forever be cherished. At the end of the day, Pauline's favourite thing to do was sit back and observe the family that she created. Pauline will always be remembered by her children, Paulette (Barry) Carpenter, Candice (Lawrence) April, John (Michele) Marriott, Dale Marriott, Author Marriott, Laura (Joe) Ledoux and her two step-children Larry Marriott, and Jeanette (Clint) Marriott. Her grandchildren, Jennifer, Sherees, Ricky, Corrie, Chantelle, Barry, Christopher, Jessica, Johnny, Donny, Gordie Jr., and Bradley. Her great grandchildren, Derrick, Jaiden, Ciara, Shayd, Connor, Echo, Jaxon, Hayden and Kaslyn. She will also be remembered by her many nieces and nephews and all of her family friends that she treated like her own. Pauline was predeceased by her parents William Tkach and Ann Henderick-Tkach; her sister Ruthy and brother John (Eileen); her husbands Dallas Marriott and Bob Lawrence; her son Robbie Marriott; her daughter Cindy Parenteau; her daughter-in-law Michelle Marriott; her grandson Colby Tober; her great grandchildren Kirsten Miller, Liam Tokarz and Brandi Parenteau; as well as her dog Stitch. The family will be gathering for a private viewing at Gray's Funeral Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.grays.ca. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Gray's Funeral Chapel, (306) 922-4729.

