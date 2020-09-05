Peter Herbert Grimwood

Born June 11, 1941 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Died August 29, 2020 in Rocky Mountain House, Alberta

When recently asked what he thought about Facebook and iPads, Peter replied "You can't dig up worms with them, but I guess they are good for communicating". That was Dad, technologically suspect, but he knew what was important! For those of you who know Dad, he has just left on his final fishing trip. Saturday night at 8:30, he packed his tackle box, grabbed his fly rod and headed out to go after some large, lazy lunkers lying low in the lake. Dad passed away after a long battle with Dementia at the Clearwater Centre in Rocky Mountain House. He is survived by his fishing partner/nemesis Evelyn, his worm-baggers: Shelley (Bruce), Laurie and his son, Scott; sisters: Pat (Keith), Beth (Richard) and Cathy (Glen) and brothers: Fred (Denise), Gerald (Karen), Keith and Bruce (Kathy). Also left to mourn are his grandkids (fishermen in training): Nolan (Kendra), Keslynn (Sheldon), Hannah, Coulter, April (Josh), Victoria (Jimmy) and numerous great grand-kids, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was pre-deceased by his parents Bert and Patricia Grimwood. Dad had a variety of jobs throughout his career, some he liked, some not so much. His favorite had to be a fishing guide. Go fishing and get paid doing it? That was his Nirvana. He could weave a fishing story like no-one else could and most of the time they were true. He taught a lot of generations of people how to fly fish, bag worms (at the princely sum of 4 cents a bag) and how to enjoy life in Jasper. Dad and Evelyn's schedule was based on the fly hatch as to where and when they would be fishing. He could tie a fly that matched the hatch expertly and once he did one, more followed quickly. Dad touched a lot of lives, whether it was at Sandy's Sports, the Fruit Stand or the railroad. People would always be bringing him coffee, ask him all kinds of questions and he was always willing to help (unless someone was squeezing the peaches). His transformation in the 80's was nothing short of remarkable and was the envy of a lot of people. The man could run, bike, snowshoe, cross country ski and he started it all in his 40's. The last few years were really tough, but Dad would always offer to lend a helping hand and there was nothing more he wanted to do than head out with Evelyn and go to Beaver Lake and slay 'em. As we mourn Dad we need to remember that now he is going to catch the big one that got away. No formal service will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Peter's name to the Alzheimer's Society. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.rockyfuneralhome.ca. Rocky and Sylvan Lake Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Your Golden Rule Funeral Homes, entrusted with the arrangements. 403 845-2626

