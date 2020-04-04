|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Phyllis Beryl Thorpe, age 102, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in Saskatoon, SK. She was born on Friday, July 27, 1917, at Battleford, SK, to Augusta Pauline and Chester Lawrence John (Jack) Wilson. Even though she grew up in a strict home, as her father was an RCMP officer and then a Prince Albert Police Officer, she managed to break a number of the traditional rules. That progressive, adventurous attitude stayed with her throughout her life. Sports played a pivotal role in Phyl's life! As a young girl she was involved in gymnastics, played hockey with the boys, swam in the North Saskatchewan River and at age 15 was the Northern Sask. Diving Champion. Phyl, always up for a dare, would delight her grandchildren with the fact that she could still do a headstand even at the age of 75. She was a lifelong member of the Prince Albert Golf and Curling Club, enjoying both the golf and curling with many good friends, well into her 70s. For years Phyl enjoyed water aerobics at the Marion Aquatic Pool which she continued until she moved to Saskatoon at the age of 96. Not only was she an avid participant in sports, her passion extended to watching all sports on TV (especially curling) as well as cheering from the sidelines at her children and grandchildren's many sports activities. Always a fan, the Sask. Roughriders sent her a 100th birthday greeting and she was still watching the games at 102. In 1940, Phyl secretly married the love of her life, Walter Frederick Thorpe at St. Alban's Cathedral. After a short honeymoon in Saskatoon, they each returned to their family's homes as women at that time had to quit work when they married. She was quickly enveloped into the large Thorpe clan and Phyl quit her job at Burns. She became a devoted wife and mother to her 3 children, George, Lana and Wendy. Centering her life around family, even as a young widow aged 51, she supported her children through school, university and into their married lives. How about looking after two young grandsons for a month while their parents were away in Europe, or sewing cheerleading outfits for the entire squad! Phyl treasured her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially loved her role as GG and during her annual birthday celebration was delighted as they made friends with each other! Starting at the age of 90, her birthday celebrations became an annual event for all the family to reconnect and honor their beloved GG. Phyl had a positive personality and always made people feel comfortable. She made friends wherever she went, whether thru sports, family or her many volunteer positions. Phyllis contributed generously to her community. As a member of the Pink Ladies she delivered library books at the hospital, volunteered at Job's Daughters as a member of the Eastern Star, delivered Meals on Wheels and canvased for the to name a few! Phyl was a member of IODE which held a special place in her heart. She sewed, knit and crafted many items to help raise money at local bazars. Her hands were rarely still. Travel was another passion for Phyl and she enjoyed many wonderful trips with good friends both south of the border as well as Europe. She was a dedicated friend, compassionate and a very good listener. Always quick to join in on the fun, she enjoyed life and was thankful for good friends that made this possible. Waskesiu Lake was a favorite rendezvous for family and friends. She often reminisced about the wonderful summers spent there at the Thorpe cabin. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Walter (1969); her sisters, Lillian Baird, Dorothy Telfer; her brother, Stafford Wilson; many extended family and special friends; as well as her grandson, Sean Mackenzie Dunn to whom she was devoted. Phyllis lived a remarkable life filled with love, she aged very gracefully and had a lifetime of wisdom to pass on. She will be lovingly remembered by her children, George (Alyson), Lana and Wendy (Dale); her grandchildren, David (Alison), Scott (Laurie), Andrea (Cam), Erica (PJ), Nicholas and Olivia; her great-grandchildren, Amelia, Jasper, Cooper, Bennett, Grace, Ben, Molly and Jack; as well as new family additions, Robert (Erin), Brian (Michelle) Catherine, Anya and Broderick Linn. Phyllis was survived by her sisters-in-law, Alice and Helen Thorpe; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge the special care and compassion of the staff at Stonebridge Crossing Retirement Home in Saskatoon, where Phyllis resided for the last 6 years. A Celebration of Phyllis' Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of other tributes, contributions in memory of Phyllis may be made to the Victoria Hospital Foundation for the new hospital, 1200 – 24th Street West, Box 3000 Stn Main, Prince Albert, SK, S6V 5T4, or to the Lung , Lung Cancer Canada, 330 Bay Street, Suite 1304, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2S8. Online condolences may be left at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/riverpark/Obituaries/phyllis-thorpe/46945. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Colette Harnett, Funeral Director.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 4, 2020