On the evening of March 27, 2020, in her home at Points West Living (formerly Caleb Village) in Prince Albert, SK, Phyllis Markling (née Shields), 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children. Phyllis was born in Ridgedale, SK on May 4, 1933 to Elsie and Walter Shields. She was oldest of two children. She graduated from high school in Ridgedale before moving to Saskatoon to attend Business School. She met the love of her life, Joseph Markling, and after a one-year courtship, they were married September 7, 1955. They made their first home in Regina where their first son, Jerry, was born. Phyllis and Joe made many moves along the way to follow Joe's work. From Regina, they moved to Duncan, BC where their sons, Robert and Dale, were born. Then, on to Humboldt, SK where their daughters, Bonnie and Heather, were born. They finally settled in Prince Albert where their baby boy, David, was born. By their 25th anniversary, they had moved 26 times. In their 58 years of marriage, they lived in 30 different homes. Phyllis worked for John Diefenbaker law office, the Provincial Government and the OK Economy Grocery Store. In 1982 Phyllis and Joe purchased PA Janitorial Services which kept them very busy. This business was eventually purchased by their son, David, who still runs it with his wife, Carol. Phyllis was an active participant in the community, becoming involved with her church, the Prince Albert Optimist Club, the Search for Christian Maturity, and the Independent Order of Foresters. After Joe's passing in 2013, Phyllis stayed in their family home for two years before moving to Caleb Village when it opened. Phyllis created many new and strong friendships in her time at Caleb and knew everyone by name. She was always encouraging social activities and was very welcoming to new residents. She loved to visit with others and especially loved playing the evening card games. Phyllis is survived by her loving family: daughter-in-law, Aileen Markling (Craig) - Melanie (Heith), Jeremy (Clarissa), Justin (Rebecca); son, Dale Markling (Mary-Lou) - Mike (Helen), Shea (Kristy), Landon (Meghan); daughter, Bonnie Wawro (Terry) - Brenden (Ashley), Ryan (Krista), Ashley (Christopher); daughter, Heather Anderson (Ken) - Jessica (Ashleigh), Tyler (Stephanie), Larissa (Andrew); son, David Markling (Carol) - Lisa (Matthew), Bobby, Josh, Matthew; her great grandchildren Logan, Carson, Isla, Fergus, Jefferson, Hannah, Harper; Jessica, Niamh, Cooper, Emma, Kolbie, Madden, Charley, Slade, Madison, Klara, Zoe, Maverick, Theo; Alexis, Bria, Blake, Danica, Kendra; Stetsyn and Sophia; her great-great-grandchild Camryn; her brother Glen (Judy); and numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, Joseph; her sons, Jerry and Robert; her granddaughter, Danielle; her parents, Walter and Elsie Shields; her parents-in-law, Louis and Lena Markling. Phyllis' love and loyalty were extended to her countless friends, who she loved and kept in touch with until the end. She loved playing cards, having coffee, going for rides and just visiting with friends. She had such a positive influence on those around her that even her children and grandchildren's friends called her 'mom' and 'grandma'. Phyllis lived her life with an abundance of joy and optimism which carried her through all of the trials and tribulations that she encountered. She had an amazing smile that was contagious and always lit up the room. She was laughing and smiling right to the end. Above all, Phyllis loved her family. She spent countless hours watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their activities. Upon retirement, she started to scrapbook and every year she worked tirelessly to create a scrapbook for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which was about 25 albums a year. The albums were then handed out at the family Christmas celebration held at the Optimist Hall. The event always included lots of time reminiscing over the incredibly crafted scrapbooks, a symbol of her love that will live with us forever. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, plans for a Celebration of Phyllis' life will be announced at a later date. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are welcome to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. In lieu of other tributes, memorial donations can be made to a Charity of Donor's Choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Lorne Adams, Funeral Director, Prince Albert, SK 306-763-3322.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Mar. 31, 2020