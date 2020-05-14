|
|
Phyllis Oakenfold passed away peacefully in her sleep at the Hafford Special Care Centre in Hafford, SK at the age of 95 years. Phyllis was born in Shellbrook, SK to parents Fred and Martha Augusta. After completion of high school she attended art school through the University of Saskatchewan with attendance at their facility at Murray Point on Emma Lake. Teachers were in dire need after WWII so she attended Normal School and obtained a teaching certificate. She was hired to teach in a one room rural school in the Windermere district near the village of Weldon, SK. Some of her students were only a year younger than her. It was during her time there she met and married her husband Ted Oakenfold who farmed in the district. Phyllis left teaching to become a true partner to Ted in all aspects of the farm life and community and together raised 4 children. As a couple they were actively involved in numerous community activities including church, the curling rink, 4-H, and co-operative organizations to name a few. Phyllis contributed her artistic talents to many organizations over the years. She was a life long learner and self taught herself many skills from learning to play the accordion to tatting. Her last big challenge was learning to use a computer when she was in her 80's. She was a voracious reader and was known to have several books "on the go" at the same time. When Ted's health started to deteriorate, they moved to Birch Hills, SK where Phyllis became involved in church and community activities and especially as a member of the volunteer auxiliary of the nursing home. Phyllis remained on her own in Birch Hills after Ted passed away. When her own health deteriorated she moved to the Borden Care Home in Borden SK to be closer to her daughter Wendy. When care needs increased she was moved to Hafford for the final 5 months of her life. The family will always remember and appreciate the wonderful care given by staff in Borden and Hafford. Predeceased by her parents Fred and Martha Augusta, brothers Bert Augusta, Gerald Augusta (infancy),her beloved husband Ted Oakenfold, her son and daughter-in-law Murray and Rose Oakenfold and granddaughter Jody Oakenfold (infancy). Phyllis is survived by: her sister Edna Augusta of Prince Albert, SK; sons of Murray & Rose, Ashley (Jessie) Oakenfold and daughter Kira; Chad (Julie) Oakenfold and their children Imogen and Hugo. Phyllis' three daughters and their families: Wendy (Bill) Sherlock of Maymont SK, granddaughter Vicky (Neil) Clayton, and their sons Derek Clayton (Mackenzie McNinch) and Brock Clayton, grandson Kenny (Stacey) Sherlock and their children Loukas, Mikaela and Sophia; Patty (Chris) McEwen of Comox, BC, grandson Rick (Jenn) McEwen and their son Jasper; grandson Paul McEwen; Emmy (Ron) Slade of Gabriola Island, BC, grandson Nik (Sim) Slade, granddaughter Carly Slade. Plus several nieces and nephews. For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation, the family requests consideration be given to the Borden Care Home, Box 155, Borden, SK. S0K 0N0 or Hafford Special Care Centre and Primary Care Site, Box 130, Hafford, SK. S0J 1A0. Interment arrangements will take place at a later date to be determined once this current pandemic situation in the world is passed. Condolences can be sent to: Family c/o Box 144, Maymont, SK. SOM 1TO or online to: [email protected]
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on May 14, 2020