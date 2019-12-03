|
|
Lee Clapson, beloved mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother passed away on November 28, 2019, in Strathmore, Alberta, at the age of 92, with family at her side. Lee (Ragnhild) was born in Oslo, Norway, on September 4, 1927, to Ragnhild and Kjtiel Myhre. Her father came to Canada with his parents and siblings to smooth the way for his wife and daughter. They joined Kjtiel in Saskatoon, when Lee was 2 years old. Shortly after their arrival, her mother passed away from a burst appendix. She was then raised mainly by her grandmother, who was always in poor health, in the Mont Nebo district. Her grandmother, Birgit, passed away when she was 12. Her father had one younger sister and 3 brothers (Herbjorn, Asbjorn, Sverre). His sister, Kari, who was only 8 years older and recently married, took Lee (who was then nicknamed "Rags") to live with her until her own marriage. She married Arthur H. Jacobs on September 21, 1945. She had a son, Clark in 1948 and a daughter, Candice in 1951. She bravely stepped out on her own and went to Prince Albert in 1955. She held as many as 3 jobs at a time, educated herself as a bookkeeper and still managed to make her children feel loved and secure. A truly amazing feat! Lee remarried on April 1, 1961, to Norman L. Clapson. Norman had a son Clark's age named Lindsay. The family moved up to a mink ranch called "Deep River Fur Ranch", situated between Ile a la Crosse and Buffalo Narrows. It was an adventure. They had a daughter, Norma in 1964. Norman was a good father and he loved Lee's children as much as his own. The bottom fell out of the fur market and Lee returned to Prince Albert and an office job at Arcade Motors, where she remained until her retirement in 1992. After Norman folded things up at the ranch, he and Lee built a house in the Peter Pond acreages near Prince Albert. Norman had a stroke in 1985 and passed away 2 years later. Lee moved back into town and stayed there, until relocating to Strathmore, not too long after retiring. She lived across from Brentwood school until she moved into the Wheatland Lodge. She spent many years there and always felt like she was a staff favorite. Lee was an avid sports fan and that passion helped to occupy her later years. She claimed that her family was her greatest accomplishment. Lee had a clever mind, a sharp memory and was always fashionable, but her body failed her. It was riddled with painful arthritis. The last 14 months were tough for her health wise and her family is grateful that she is now resting peacefully. She leaves to celebrate her life, her children, Clark Jacobs (Helen), Candy Tashlikowich (Don Chabot) and Norma Rowley (Bob); 6 grandchildren and 12 greatgrandchildren, Keith & Christine Jacobs (Addison, Eleanor), Chad Tashlikowich & Rachel (Jaden, Ryann, Brody), Tanya & Mike Molnar (Brant, Cheldynn, Sydnie), Shanna & Maarten Vermeeren (Julia, Halle), Kyle Rowley, and Jordan & Brittany Rowley (Evan, Jackson); a very special cousin, Cathy & Rod Atkinson (Rebecca , Blake & Carla , Dash & Lexi); and extended family, Sandra & Darrell Clark, Wendi Tashlikowich, Michelle & Ray Gillis (Blake). Lee was predeceased by 3 grandchildren, Clark Tashlikowich, Allison Jacobs and Brock Rowley; and son-in-law, Gil Tashlikowich. She obviously suffered many losses in her long life, but if you asked her, we believe she would say her blessings still outweighed her sorrows. Her family plans to have her ashes interred in the Prince Albert Veterans Cemetery, next to Norman. They will raise a toast to her memory at every family gathering. She will be remembered with love and admiration!! To send condolences, please visit Lee's obituary at www.wheatlandfuneralhome.ca
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Dec. 3, 2019