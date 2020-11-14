1/1
Randy James Martyn
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randy passed away at home in Chapala, Mexico. He was predeceased by his father Hartley Martyn on January 31, 1995. Randy is survived by his wife Blanca. Daughter Kara of Victoria, B.C. Son Zackery, wife Robyn and grandson Otto of Harrison Springs B.C. His Mother Gladys Martyn of Prince Albert. Sister Janet Parks & her husband Gerald of MacDowall. Brothers Bob of Prince Albert. Gary of Broderick. John and wife Chui of Saskatoon. Nieces Jacqueline of California, Heather of Saskatoon, Meghan of Calgary. Nephew Graydon and wife Megan of Saskatoon.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved