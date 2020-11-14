Randy passed away at home in Chapala, Mexico. He was predeceased by his father Hartley Martyn on January 31, 1995. Randy is survived by his wife Blanca. Daughter Kara of Victoria, B.C. Son Zackery, wife Robyn and grandson Otto of Harrison Springs B.C. His Mother Gladys Martyn of Prince Albert. Sister Janet Parks & her husband Gerald of MacDowall. Brothers Bob of Prince Albert. Gary of Broderick. John and wife Chui of Saskatoon. Nieces Jacqueline of California, Heather of Saskatoon, Meghan of Calgary. Nephew Graydon and wife Megan of Saskatoon.

