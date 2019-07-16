|
|
In Loving Memory of
Raymond Daniels
December 28th, 1971 to July 16th, 2014
No one can know how much we miss you
No one can know the bitter pain
That we have suffered since we lost you
Our Lives have never been the same
You are not forgotten Raymond
Nor shall you ever be
As long as life and memory last
We will remember thee
The years are quickly passing
though still we can't forget
For in our hearts that we love him
His memory lingers yet
We think of you today, as do those who loved him best
Our Gentle giant so wonderfully different from all the rest
Gone to soon from our world, but never our hearts
We miss you...…..
Love Mom, Dad, Johnny, Lynne & Families
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 16, 2019