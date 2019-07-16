











In Loving Memory of

Raymond Daniels

December 28th, 1971 to July 16th, 2014



No one can know how much we miss you

No one can know the bitter pain

That we have suffered since we lost you

Our Lives have never been the same



You are not forgotten Raymond

Nor shall you ever be

As long as life and memory last

We will remember thee



The years are quickly passing

though still we can't forget

For in our hearts that we love him

His memory lingers yet



We think of you today, as do those who loved him best

Our Gentle giant so wonderfully different from all the rest



Gone to soon from our world, but never our hearts

We miss you...…..



Love Mom, Dad, Johnny, Lynne & Families Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 16, 2019