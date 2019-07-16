Home

Raymond Daniels


1971 - 2014
In Loving Memory of
Raymond Daniels
December 28th, 1971 to July 16th, 2014

No one can know how much we miss you
No one can know the bitter pain
That we have suffered since we lost you
Our Lives have never been the same

You are not forgotten Raymond
Nor shall you ever be
As long as life and memory last
We will remember thee

The years are quickly passing
though still we can't forget
For in our hearts that we love him
His memory lingers yet

We think of you today, as do those who loved him best
Our Gentle giant so wonderfully different from all the rest

Gone to soon from our world, but never our hearts
We miss you...…..

Love Mom, Dad, Johnny, Lynne & Families
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 16, 2019
