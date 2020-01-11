|
|
Richard Franklin Walcer
Sept 12, 1943 – Jan 6, 2020
Melfort, SK
Richard F. Walcer, aged 76, passed away peacefully on January 6th, 2020 at Melfort Hospital surrounded by family. He was born in Melfort SK to Casmir and Mary (Falkoski) Walcer. Growing up on the family farm, he attended nearby Mount Forest School, Kinistino Composite High School and then left for the University of Saskatchewan. After studying there, he longed to return to the farm. Richard spent his life farming, specializing in select seed production and sales, while sharing his wealth of agricultural knowledge across western Canada. For many decades, he was a hail insurance broker. A gifted man, he was skilled in many trades. He was passionate about nature, fishing, picking wild berries, hazelnuts and mushrooms. In recent years, nothing made him happier than yard saling and pawn shopping. He enjoyed imparting his corny humour and daily weather forecast on friends and family. He found pleasure in winter trips to warmer destinations. After moving into Melfort, from the farm, he became an active member of the Melfort and District Senior Citizens Club. Richard will be missed, but remembered as a gentle, sincere, trustworthy and generous man. Richard is survived by: his mother, Mary; his children: Larry (Nicole), Anita and Murray; his grandchildren: Steven, Jason, Trevor and Madison; sisters: Marina and Leona (Ivan); nephews: Garth (Brigitte), Paul (Selena) and Dennis and niece, Nicola. He was predeceased by his father, Casmir (2013) and grandson, Luke (2001). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020 at 11 AM at the Kerry Vickar Centre, 206 Bemister Ave East, Melfort SK. We invite you to join us in honouring a good farmer by wearing a plaid shirt and ball cap to the celebration. Richard will be privately interred in the columbarium at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Melfort, SK. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made in Richard's name directly to: Saskatchewan Cancer Foundation (200-4545 Parliament Ave, Regina, SK S4S 9Z9) or Saskatchewan Heart and Stroke Foundation (1738 Quebec Ave, Unit 26, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1V9). Those wishing to leave condolences for the family may visit the online guestbook at www.fedusiakfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements entrusted to Fedusiak Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd., Melfort, SK (306)752-3838.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Jan. 11, 2020