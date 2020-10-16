Rick Johnson, of Prince Albert, SK beloved husband, father, grampa and neighbour passed away peacefully at St. Pauls Hospital in Saskatoon, SK in the early morning of October 8, 2020 with his beloved family by his side. Rick was 70 years old and leaves behind his wife Debbie of 50 years; his children Jon (Kristi Baxter) Johnson of Edmonton, AB, and Christina (Edward) Quan of Saskatoon, SK, four grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; one sister Audrey (Calvin) Petryna of Kelowna, BC and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Gladys Dynna and John Johnson and stepfather Ted Dynna as well as his brothers Donald Johnson, Lawrence Johnson, Allan Johnson and Randy Johnson. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.