Robert "Bob" Delparte
It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Delparte announce his passing on March 19, 2019 at the age of 82. He is survived by: his loving wife of 60 years: Mona; his children: John Delparte (Val Painchaud), Sharon (Aaron) Domoslai, Robert Delparte (Heather Persson), and Barry (Marnie) Delparte. He will be lovingly remembered by: his 10 grandchildren: Robyn (Tyler), Jeremy (Kaila), Matthew, Jordan, Hunter, Darian, Liam, Ethan, Ainsley and Ellie; and his two great-grandchildren: Helayna and Bobby. He is also survived by Corinne Delparte. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 1:30 pm at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 260 25th St. E, Prince Albert. Lunch in the hall will follow the service. Interment will take place at a later date. Family and friends wishing to send online condolences are invited to visit www.beaulacfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Beau "Lac" Funeral Home, Prince Albert, Lorne Adams, Funeral Director (306-763-3322).
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 5, 2019