1/1
Robert George "Bob" Williams
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Robert "Bob" George Williams, of Prince Albert, SK, passed away from sudden heart failure. He was born in Shellbrook, SK, on Saturday, December 29, 1934. Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois; his four children, Boyd, Wade, Tara, and Leah. He was fortunate enough to know his 3 grandchildren, Zach, Jarret and Bailey; and his two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and William; also survived by his sister, Linda Byers. He was predeceased by his siblings, John (Bud), Isabelle, Vern, Joyce, Allen, Chesley, and Jack. He was one of the top salesman for Canada Packers for over 40 years. He always went above and beyond for his customers. The day before he passed he was working on the farm, which he loved to do, and by all accounts his last day was a good one. Over the course of his life he enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, golf, curling and hockey. His retirement years were happily spent on the farm, and at the sawmill. He loved his family and one of his greatest pleasures was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed. A Private Family service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020, for families and friends wanting to view the service online, please go to Distantlink.com/dlm56.html. The password is Arbor2020. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Service
02:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
River Park Memorial Chapel - PRINCE ALBERT
301 RIVER STREET WEST
Prince Albert, SK S6V 2Z3
(306) 764-2727
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved