On Sunday, August 23, 2020, Robert "Bob" George Williams, of Prince Albert, SK, passed away from sudden heart failure. He was born in Shellbrook, SK, on Saturday, December 29, 1934. Robert is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois; his four children, Boyd, Wade, Tara, and Leah. He was fortunate enough to know his 3 grandchildren, Zach, Jarret and Bailey; and his two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and William; also survived by his sister, Linda Byers. He was predeceased by his siblings, John (Bud), Isabelle, Vern, Joyce, Allen, Chesley, and Jack. He was one of the top salesman for Canada Packers for over 40 years. He always went above and beyond for his customers. The day before he passed he was working on the farm, which he loved to do, and by all accounts his last day was a good one. Over the course of his life he enjoyed horseback riding, fishing, golf, curling and hockey. His retirement years were happily spent on the farm, and at the sawmill. He loved his family and one of his greatest pleasures was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed. A Private Family service will be held at 2:00 p.m., on Monday, August 31, 2020, for families and friends wanting to view the service online, please go to Distantlink.com/dlm56.html.
The password is Arbor2020. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director.