Robert (Bob) Henry Samson was born on the family homestead in the Albertville District of Garden River on Friday, August 31, 1923. Robert stayed on the family farm and married Solange Vien on October 12, 1946. They were blessed with seven children and worked hard together. He farmed both his Grandfather's and Father's homesteads until moving to Albertville in 1984, and settled in a new home. He enjoyed their new home, especially his yard, garden and wood working shop, where he created countless works of art to give away to his large family. Throughout the years, Dad always found time to assist in the community. He was very active with the Co-op Hall, Credit Union, School Board, Church Choir, Cemetery, Church renovation and Wheat Pool. Rest in Peace Dad, you will be forever missed by all of us. Robert is survived by his sisters, Rose Dibacy and Mabel Stuart; his sisters-in-law, Evelyn Vien and Lucille Vien; his 6 children: Helen (Per) Christophersen, Cora (Gaetan) Malenfant, Henri (Linda) Samson, Shirley Leduc, Richard (Wendy) Samson and Suzanne Webb; his 18 grandchildren, Esper (Conny) Christophersen, Charlotte (Jeff Nichol) Christophersen, Ken (Jan) Malenfant, Marc (Bonnie) Malenfant, Noel (Michelle) Samson, Jean (Christina) Samson, Michel Samson, Cabe (Leeann and family) Houle, Reed (Angela) Houle, Serge Houle, Amanda (Jeremy) Johnson, Danica (Steven) Dach, Jackson Samson, Lucas Samson, Stephanie (Colin) Gendre, Chad Wilkie, Jayme Webb, and Kyra Webb; his 20 great grandchildren: Arthur Wagner Christophersen, Winston Nichol, Emma and Evan Malenfant, Owen, Sasha, Samuel, and Gage Malenfant, Cameron and Emilie Samson, Ryder and Asher Samson, Eli Houle, Hunter and Tayva Dach, Caylee, and Brody Edge, Emilia and Diego Johnson, and Olivia Gendre; he was predeceased by his wife: Solange Agnes; his daughter: Judy Susan; his parents: Cora and William Samson; Solange's parents, Marie-Louise and Emile Vien; his great grandson, Eoin Houle; Robert's 6 brothers and 1 sister and their spouses; Solange's 13 brothers and sisters and some of their spouses. Plus numerous other relatives. Thanks for the excellent care Dad received from Dr. Sukkhu and Dr. Ness. As well as the extra special care given to our father during his last days from the staff of the 6th Floor of the Victoria Hospital. To Angie, Dave and the staff at River Breeze thanks for your support and care of Dad during the past 6 years at River Breeze and Kopera. Robert's Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, July 6 at St. James Roman Catholic Church in Albertville, SK. Donations can be made in the memory of Robert Samson to the Albertville Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of River Park Funeral Home, (306) 764-2727, Don Moriarty, Funeral Director. Published in the Prince Albert Herald on July 5, 2019