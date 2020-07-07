Terribly sorry to hear of Shaun's passing. My condolences to the entire family on your loss. Very much thinking of you all.
Jack Scown
Friend
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. So sorry to hear about Shauns passing. Ted & I are thinking of you, Toby and family. Take care....sending our prayers to you all.
Nancy & Ted Woods
Neighbor
