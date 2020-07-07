1/1
Robert Shawn Vinnish
VINNISH, Robert Shawn
Late of Prince Albert, SK
Private Service

Published in Prince Albert Daily Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
MacKenzie Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
130 9th Street East
Prince Albert, SK S6V 0X5
(306) 763-8488
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 6, 2020
Terribly sorry to hear of Shaun's passing. My condolences to the entire family on your loss. Very much thinking of you all.
Jack Scown
Friend
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
So sorry to hear about Shauns passing.
Ted & I are thinking of you, Toby and family.
Take care....sending our prayers to you all.
Nancy & Ted Woods
Neighbor
