PARENTEAU, Roberta "Ruby" of Saskatoon passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 85. Ruby was born February 21, 1934 in Batoche, Saskatchewan. She was a hard worker. Ruby was employed at the Holy Family Hospital in Prince Albert in her early years. Later moved to Alberta and worked at the Foot Hills Hospital in Calgary. Then relocated to Vancouver and secured a job at the Hospital there. With ageing parents, Ruby moved back to Saskatchewan and remained here. Ruby was a great cook and loved to entertain with her fabulous meals. Family and friends were very important in her life. Ruby and her soul partner Joe spent many happy times in Mesa, Arizona during the cold months. They enjoyed their home away from home. Ruby was a dancer, traveling with Joe and their camper trailer across Saskatchewan to every Polka Festival. She loved her nieces and nephews. Family was very important to her. Her home displayed many pictures of grandchildren and family members. Ruby is survived by her partner and best friend Joe Vandenameele and his family as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She is predeceased by her parents; Jerome and Agnes (nee Laderoute) Parenteau; sisters and brother-in-laws: Jeanne (Jean) Tessier, Martha (Joe) Verreault, Agnes(Euclide) Regnier, Susan (Hildege) McDougall, Rita Parenteau in infancy; brothers and sister-in-laws: Adelard in infancy, Adrain (Ed) & Lina(Regnier) Parenteau, Gilbert & Marg(St.Germaine) ParenteauLiturgy of the Word will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 10:00 a.m. at Saskatoon Funeral Home (338-4th Ave N.) Interment to follow at St. John's Columbarium – Saskatoon. Condolences may be left at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements entrusted to SASKATOON FUNERAL HOME (306) 244-5577.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Nov. 12, 2019