Kushneryk Funeral Service
201 1st Street North
Wakaw, SK S0K 4P0
(306) 233-4403
Roger W. Fedoruk


1938 - 2020
Roger W. Fedoruk Notice
Roger W Fedoruk of Wakaw, SK passed away at his home with his wife by his side on April 5, 2020, his 82nd birthday. Roger is survived by his wife, Maxine (nee Hillstrom); children, Lane (Leanne) Fedoruk, Lindsay (Tanya) Fedoruk, Robyn (Randy) Shoemaker, Holly (Terry) Shrader; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Metro "Mike" Fedoruk and Helen Fedoruk (nee Lasko), and his 10 brothers and sisters. Roger enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family and close friends, who will miss him greatly. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Roger may be directed to the Heart and Stoke Foundation or to the . Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Marc Blondeau of Kushneryk Funeral Service, Wakaw, SK, 306-233-4403.
Published in the Prince Albert Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
